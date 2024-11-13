JESSE WATTERS: The government works for us, not the other way around

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down what Washington can expect as President-elect Trump gets his new administration staffed on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Americans are going to realize what's possible. A new golden age isn't just a slogan, it's a promise. Trump's victory and these Cabinet picks are raising our expectations because we deserve to have our expectations raised.

This is the greatest country on the face of the earth, with the best land and the brightest people. We shouldn't settle. The government works for us, not the other way around. That's what makes us free. And if Trump and his team can revolutionize the way Washington works and actually get it to work, the sky's the limit. And the mediocre culture of Washington will be stigmatized forever. Working on the Hill your whole life. You know it. Think tanks are pushing papers for the State Department, getting nothing done for the good of the people except padding your resume, backstabbing your enemies and racking up debt. If Trump succeeds the days when those guys then ruling are over, the Democrats are starting to realize what's about to hit them, and they're warning Republicans, Don't be too bold. Have mercy.

…

Biden seemed relieved to be passing the torch to ‘Don the dictator.’ Since Kamala lost, we've never seen Joe happier. How do you arrest the guy, call him Hitler and almost get him killed and then when he wins, you invite him over for coffee? I don't know what goes on in Joe's little head. He doesn't either. These two guys met for almost two hours and Trump says we got to know each other again.