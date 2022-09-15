JESSE WATTERS: The FBI is spying on conservatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Democratic lawmakers for labeling MAGA Republicans as extremists and explained how spying is politically hypocritical on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Over the last several weeks, we've watched our unifying president slash our country in half with a knife. Biden told us MAGA Republicans are domestic terrorists that threaten democracy. We all know the man's full of it, but people are actually listening to this stuff and they're believing in it. Members of the House, the Senate and the media are all lining up to fight the war on MAGA terrorism and the attacks are coming from multiple fronts: securing the border, the pro-life movement, parents standing up to radical school boards. All of that is being defined as domestic extremism.

Let me be clear, this language is intentional because it justifies whatever they do next, and what are they going to do next? Whatever they want, whatever they can get away with. MAGA Republicans are right-wing extremists. They're threatening democracy? Well, in that case, nobody has a problem if the FBI spies on them, but here's the thing: The same people who kicked and screamed when the FBI surveilled Muslims after 9/11 haven't said a word about the FBI spying on conservatives, and guess what? They are. Sources within the Department of Justice told the New York Post that Facebook has been reading users' private messages and then passing those conversations along to the FBI.

They apparently have been doing this without a subpoena illegally, basically. They just look for people who voice political opposition or question the 2020 election, flag the conversation, and then send it to the feds. This is bad. This is scary. These people are so desperate to pin conservatives as domestic terrorists , they're now spying on your private messages, but of course, Facebook denies it ever happened.

