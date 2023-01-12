JESSE WATTERS: Everywhere Biden's aides look, they find something new that surprises Joe

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the White House over whether President Biden had any other classified documents stored in a different location on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's aides have been doing a little early spring cleaning for the Big Guy. It feels like everywhere they look, they find something new that surprises Joe, or as Joe's lawyers put it, they keep finding highly classified documents that were inadvertently misplaced.

MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND IN BIDEN'S DELAWARE GARAGE, WHITE HOUSE REVEALS

First, they found docs in Joe's closet at the UPenn Biden Center, a building housing 20 different companies. The place was swarming with thousands of people a day, in fact, I was there in 2018 on the roof hosting "The Five." Today they find more documents and just as predicted, yesterday, they found them in Delaware, right in Joe's personal library — a library without any books. But Joe's not responsible. He's not irresponsible. The most important documents were stored away in his garage next to his '72 Corvette.

The White House hasn't been straight with the American people. They acted like the only documents Joe stuffed in his pockets were the ones at the Penn Biden Center, and now we find out that was a lie. He had them stuffed in a garage. They just didn't say anything. They just go out and tell you Joe's so surprised.