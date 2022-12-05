Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

JESSE WATTERS: Dems and Hollywood turned the Kennedy Center Honors into the new Oscars

Hollywood partners up with Democrats to celebrate themselves, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jesse Watters showcases the star-studded Kennedy Center Honors and how President Biden brought Hunter as his plus one on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Democrats and Hollywood elites at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: There's a lot of things liberals love: masks, mail-in voting, electric cars. But there's something they love more than anything else – themselves. And Hollywood celebrities feel that they don't get enough credit. Fame and millions isn't enough, so they throw themselves parties: The Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes. They hand each other trophies on television to show the world how hard they work. And we like movies, so we put up with the pomp and pageantry just to see our favorite flick win. 

HUNTER BIDEN CONFRONTED AT WHITE HOUSE BLACK-TIE EVENT OVER LAPTOP, GOP PROBES INTO BUSINESS DEALINGS: REPORT

Musicians Amy Grant, from left, Bono, Gladys Knight and the Edge attend the Kennedy Center honoree reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Dec, 4, 2022. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 45th honorees for lifetime artistic achievements include actor and filmmaker George Clooney, contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer and conductor Tania Leon and Irish rock band U2. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Musicians Amy Grant, from left, Bono, Gladys Knight and the Edge attend the Kennedy Center honoree reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Dec, 4, 2022. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 45th honorees for lifetime artistic achievements include actor and filmmaker George Clooney, contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer and conductor Tania Leon and Irish rock band U2. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But recently, something's happened. Being an actor was no longer enough. You had to be an activist. When celebrities got on stage to accept their little trophy they started droning on about climate change and how oppressed they were and America tuned out. Nobody wants to hear these people talk politics and we don't need lectures from strangers. The ratings plummeted and unless someone got slapped. No one talked about the show the next day. 

But Hollywood has a workaround. Hollywood teams up with D.C. Democrats to celebrate themselves the way they deserve. They turned the Kennedy Center Honors into the new Oscars. It was the event of the year. Anybody who was anybody was there. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kamala's husband and Matt Damon. All the stars were out. Nancy made Bono kiss the ring. Sean Penn schmoozed with Anthony Blinken. They argued about who Zelenskyy likes more. 