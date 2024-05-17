JESSE WATTERS: If Democrats are going to lock up Republicans, maybe they need a taste of their own medicine

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Republicans "need to be sure" President Biden didn't "just doctor the transcripts" of Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview with the president on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Republicans are always so dignified and civil, aren't they? Where's that gotten them? Should they take a page from the Democrats? Act holier than thou and then get their hands dirty in the dark? Looks like they are. Sources tell "Primetime" that Republicans will be voting on holding Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for withholding Biden's dementia tapes. How do they know Biden didn't just doctor the transcripts? They need to be sure.

And as a co-equal branch of government, they have every right to access them. Biden was forgetting when he was vice president. How do we know it wasn't any worse? The White House doctors transcripts all the time. This isn't regular contempt, it's inherent contempt because they know the Justice Department won't lock up Garland. Inherent contempt hasn't been used in over 100 years. It would authorize Mike Johnson, House Speaker, to order the sergeant of arms to arrest Merrick Garland. If they're going to lock up Republicans, maybe they need a taste of their own medicine.