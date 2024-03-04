JESSE WATTERS: Democrats will now have to persuade voters instead of nine judges

Fox News' Jesse Watters says the Supreme Court's 9-0 ruling Monday dealt a "body blow" to President Biden's re-election campaign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Another body blow to Joe Biden's re-election campaign, which was already having trouble breathing. In a unanimous decision, 9-0, the Supreme Court ruled today that states cannot strip Donald Trump off the ballot. Donald Trump will remain on the ballot in Colorado, Illinois and Maine and in every state.

The ruling states, "states have no power under the Constitution to disqualify a candidate from federal office, especially the presidency." Amy Coney Barrett adding, "particularly in this circumstance, writings on the court should turn the national temperature down, not up." Donald Trump called the decision unifying and inspirational, and challenged Joe Biden to stop his prosecutors from interfering in the election.

Now, the media has been dishonestly selling this case as a slam dunk, raising the hopes of liberals that Biden could win again from the basement because Trump would have been off the ballot in every blue state.

The great legal minds of cable TV didn't see a 9-0 ruling coming down the pipeline, and gave their audience what they wanted to hear: false hope and, eventually, disappointment. CNN reported that it was unfortunate that the Supreme Court followed the Constitution.

"Unfortunately for America," the framers wanted freedom of the press, and we have CNN. Now, the press today collectively realized Americans would have to vote to save democracy. The Democrats will have to persuade voters instead of nine judges. And they admitted this with a heavy heart.