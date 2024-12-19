JESSE WATTERS: Democrats found out they weren't going to get a raise and they started 'chanting'

Jesse Watters explains how Congress's reevaluated spending bill brought the number of pages from 1,547 pages to 116, yet it was still struck down by House members on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

TRUMP-BACKED SPENDING BILL TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN FAILS HOUSE VOTE

JESSE WATTERS: Let me tell you a little story about Washington. In case you missed it, this is what's been happening in the last 24 hours. The 1500 page spending bill that Congress tried to jam in yesterday just got hacked down to 116 pages. Congress just cut 1400 pages of spending. I've never witnessed that before. I've been doing this for over 20 years.

The $15 million to make recycling more accessible. That's gone. The 12 bio-labs, VAX mandates, gain-of-function, gone. The law that puts them above the law.

But they did keep the $3 million to inspect the molasses inspectors. Nothing's worse than bad molasses, can't take that risk. Huge loss for the molasses lobby. Big molasses, not happy. Either way, it was a big win for Trump and DOGE and this is the best Congress is going to do.

When Democrats found out the news that they weren't going to get a raise and they weren't going to be able to opt out of Obamacare, they started chanting, "Hell no!" inside of their little meeting room. Yeah, they're chanting when they don't get their way, they're chanting. Grown-ups are chanting.

The Trump team says it's the new playbook. We don't have to wait that long to figure out what's in these secret spending bills anymore. We can read it on the Internet, and Musk can use his megaphone to blast out what's in it.

The American people don't have to be held hostage anymore to backroom deals the week before Christmas. Taxpayers shouldn't get stuck up and have our money wasted on donor pet projects so politicians can get reelected. We're catching these shady politicians in the act now.