Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

JESSE WATTERS: This is why Democrats attacked RFK Jr.

Watters reacts to the Capitol Hill 'shouting match' over RFK Jr and censorship

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Democrats wanted to censor RFK Jr. at a censorship hearing Video

Jesse Watters: Democrats wanted to censor RFK Jr. at a censorship hearing

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to outrage over the presidential candidate's opinions on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the Democrats attacking RFK Jr. on Capitol Hill during a hearing on censorship on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: RFK Jr. showed up to Capitol Hill today to talk about censorship. It turned into a shouting match. 

… 

RFK JR LAMENTS 'UPSIDE-DOWN WORLD' AS HE RESPONDS TO 'TWISTED, DISTORTED' DEM ATTACKS, ATTEMPTS AT CENSORSHIP 

Democrats were attacking RFK Jr. here because earlier this week he cited a study claiming COVID affected Whites and Blacks more than it did Jewish and Chinese. "Primetime" doesn't know anything about that, but that's not the point. We don't even know if RFK Jr. believes that. We just know he cited a study and now Democrats are calling him a racist anti-Semite for citing a study. They said RFK Jr. has triggered hate crimes against Jews and is a bigot and traffics in anti-Asian hate and then they slammed him for anti-vaxx conspiracies. What Democrats didn't do is listen or let him talk.  

 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Democrats censor people like you, me, or RFK Jr. Smear us, drag us through the mud like they just did and the ones who get rich off it are big corporations. That's why RFK Jr. is a threat to the whole business model. Democrats would rather have someone like Joe Biden, a guy who can't walk up the stairs and struggles to string a sentence together, but that's not the point. He's not asking questions.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.