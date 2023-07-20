JESSE WATTERS: This is why Democrats attacked RFK Jr.

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the Democrats attacking RFK Jr. on Capitol Hill during a hearing on censorship on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: RFK Jr. showed up to Capitol Hill today to talk about censorship. It turned into a shouting match.

…

RFK JR LAMENTS 'UPSIDE-DOWN WORLD' AS HE RESPONDS TO 'TWISTED, DISTORTED' DEM ATTACKS, ATTEMPTS AT CENSORSHIP

Democrats were attacking RFK Jr. here because earlier this week he cited a study claiming COVID affected Whites and Blacks more than it did Jewish and Chinese. "Primetime" doesn't know anything about that, but that's not the point. We don't even know if RFK Jr. believes that. We just know he cited a study and now Democrats are calling him a racist anti-Semite for citing a study. They said RFK Jr. has triggered hate crimes against Jews and is a bigot and traffics in anti-Asian hate and then they slammed him for anti-vaxx conspiracies. What Democrats didn't do is listen or let him talk.

…

