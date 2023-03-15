Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: College kids want to be in history books, but they don't know what to protest

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
WARNING: Graphic footage—Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out college students for canceling people based on their views on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters compares what young adults protested in the past to what college students are protesting today on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Protests are a big part of American history. This country started with a protest, the Boston Tea Party. It sparked the American Revolution. Peaceful protests are so important that they're protected by the First Amendment. Women protested for the right to vote. MLK marched on Washington with a quarter million people behind him. The Civil Rights Act was passed the next year. In the 1960s and '70s, college campuses were packed with students protesting the Vietnam War. Some protests were peaceful, some were violent and some turned deadly.  

ELON MUSK, OTHERS RESPOND AFTER PROTESTERS SMASH WINDOWS, HURL EGGS AT CHARLIE KIRK EVENT ON COLLEGE CAMPUS 

Today, college kids want to be in the history books too, but they don't know what to protest. Segregation is illegal. There's no draft, and women have more rights than us. Sure, there's problems — crime, fentanyl, Chinese balloons — but these kids don't care about any of that, so they protest words, feelings and isms. At Connecticut College, students locked themselves in a building for 10 days. Why? Because they wanted more money for the "Division of Institutional Equity and Inclusion." I don't know what that means. I know what "make love, not war" means, but not that. At Stanford University, the diversity dean — yup, that is a thing — teamed up with students to heckle a judge. The judge was an invited guest. Why did they heckle them? Well, because the judge misgendered a pedophile who transitioned to a female so he could go to a woman's prison and assault more people.  

