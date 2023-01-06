JESSE WATTERS: Cartels started a war with the Mexican government right in our backyard

Fox News host Jesse Watters alerts that cartels are wreaking havoc in Mexico because officials arrested El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzman, on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Right now, this country has a crazy neighbor problem. We're not talking about Canada, although there's something funky going on with Trudeau. We're talking about our southern neighbors, Mexico, who are in the middle of a hot war. Yesterday, Mexican officials arrested the son of El Chapo, Ovidio Guzman, and when you go after the cartel kingpin's son, you can expect all hell to break loose. For the past 24 hours, Sinaloa, Mexico, has become a battlefield.

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES SAY 10 MILITARY PERSONNEL, 19 CARTEL MEMBERS KILLED IN RAID TO ARREST EL CHAPO'S SON

…

The cartels have just declared war on the Mexican government, which is ironic because the cartels own the Mexican government. So, this is a civil war within a civil war. And if you think the Sinaloa cartel has anything to lose, you're wrong. They’re some of the most savage and ruthless operators in the world, and life means nothing to them.

…

As of tonight, at least 30 people have been killed and the cartels are just getting started. Cities are being burnt to a crisp. They're setting busses, Humvees on fire and just using those to barricade people in. The Sinaloa cartels are even trying to shoot down commercial airplanes with kids inside them.

…

This is the kind of stuff we saw during the war on terror, you know, in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now it's happening in our neighbor's yard. And they're not going to stop until El Chapo Jr. gets out.