Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters calls out Biden's mistake in 'joining the global warming cult'

Jesse Watters explains the economy runs on fossil fuels

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: If the Saudis pump less, America should pump more Video

Jesse Watters: If the Saudis pump less, America should pump more

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s energy policies as Americans struggle due to high gas prices on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's second mistake is joining the global warming cult. Biden took office and tried to bankrupt American oil and gas companies. While the Saudis got a fist bump, our Keystone Pipeline workers got fired, but the green thing is, like, 50 years off.  

BIDEN'S 'SHAMEFUL' FIST-BUMP WITH SAUDI ARABIA'S MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN SHOCKS TWITTER, WASHINGTON POST CEO 

So, Joe is talking about a transition. That's not going to happen for ages, if ever. The only thing that's going to happen now is Americans get hurt. So, here's the bottom line. Like it or not, the economy runs on fossil fuels.  

Getting fossil fuels out of the ground is tough stuff and there's tough people involved all over the world. We need cheap energy to survive. If we don't have it, people suffer. Life gets expensive and companies go out of business. This is black and white. It's basic math, supply and demand. If you inject woke ideology and idealism into the equation, prices go up and Americans feel pain.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

They can't eat, can't move, can't make ends meet. They lose their savings and their freedom. Oil is freedom. The more oil you have, the more freedom you have. The American people understand this, but Biden thinks we will fall for the same talking points he's been pushing for months.  

Jesse Watters: If the Saudis pump less, America should pump more Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.