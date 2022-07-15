Jesse Watters calls out Biden's mistake in 'joining the global warming cult'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s energy policies as Americans struggle due to high gas prices on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's second mistake is joining the global warming cult. Biden took office and tried to bankrupt American oil and gas companies. While the Saudis got a fist bump , our Keystone Pipeline workers got fired, but the green thing is, like, 50 years off.

BIDEN'S 'SHAMEFUL' FIST-BUMP WITH SAUDI ARABIA'S MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN SHOCKS TWITTER, WASHINGTON POST CEO

So, Joe is talking about a transition. That's not going to happen for ages, if ever. The only thing that's going to happen now is Americans get hurt. So, here's the bottom line. Like it or not, the economy runs on fossil fuels.

Getting fossil fuels out of the ground is tough stuff and there's tough people involved all over the world. We need cheap energy to survive. If we don't have it, people suffer. Life gets expensive and companies go out of business. This is black and white. It's basic math, supply and demand. If you inject woke ideology and idealism into the equation, prices go up and Americans feel pain.

They can't eat, can't move, can't make ends meet. They lose their savings and their freedom. Oil is freedom. The more oil you have, the more freedom you have. The American people understand this, but Biden thinks we will fall for the same talking points he's been pushing for months.