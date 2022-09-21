Jesse Watters: Here's the bottom line, there's only one reporter at the border - they don't want even one

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to reports the White House is "irritated" at Fox News' Bill Melugin's reporting of the U.S. border crisis on "The Five."

TUCKER CARLSON SHREDS BIDEN OVER THE BORDER CRISIS: 'IT'S ALL HIS FAULT'

JESSE WATTERS: They say they're upset because our border-Doocy uses drones, and they'd prefer that he uses a tripod, because the drone takes too much of a dramatic kind of footage. Now, this is the same political party that hired a Hollywood producer to produce a miniseries about January 6 with crying, sound effects, and about a thousand different camera angles. Then they said they're mad at our border-Doocy because DeSantis leaked it to him. They told him that he was going to do the flights to Martha's Vineyard. I mean, at least DeSantis tells them he's doing this. Biden just flies them anywhere, doesn't tell anybody what he's doing. He does it in secret. And then they complained about the lack of nuance, they're saying that he focuses too much on the number of the migrants and instead of explaining the root causes of the situation. Now I've heard the border-Doocy explain the root causes, and he says the root causes are coming from the White House. They decimated all the Trump border policies, they'd stop building the border wall, and they've encouraged them to come over, and they're giving them free bus passes and free plane tickets. The bottom line is this: There's only one reporter on the border. They don't want even one.

