Biden could 'beat the daylights' out of Trump in a push-up contest, former DNC chairman boasts

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Howard Dean confidently declared that President Biden could "beat the daylights" out of Donald Trump in a push-up contest, while commenting on the two candidates' health on Tuesday.

Dean appeared on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber" to give his thoughts on the state of the 2024 race and who would clinch the GOP nomination.

Dean mocked Trump, saying 81-year-old Biden could easily win against him in a physical matchup, though Trump would probably beat Biden in a "cheeseburger-eating contest."

"I'll bet you anything that Joe Biden could beat the daylights out of Trump in a push-up contest, for example, and Trump knows it too. Although if it was a cheeseburger eating contest, it might turn out differently," he joked.

MICHIGAN DEMOCRATS, COMMUNITY LEADERS SOUND ALARM BELLS AFTER THOUSANDS OF VOTERS PROTEST BIDEN IN SWING STATE

Dean discussed Trump challenger Nikki Haley's increasingly unlikely chances after the former president handily won primaries in Michigan and in Haley's home state of South Carolina.

Dean claimed Trump had "more or less fixed the nomination," but Haley could offer herself as an alternative to the 77-year-old candidate if he had health problems.

"If you look at these primaries going on, the one tomorrow, for example, most of the delegates are already going to be decided by convention which Trump is stacked… He’s rigged the election essentially, so only he can get enough delegates to win," Dean predicted.

"Haley’s hope has to be that she can present herself well as an alternative to Trump so that the convention can accept her should either Trump have a health problem, which he’s certain just as likely as Biden to have if not more," he claimed.

He predicted Trump wouldn't drop out of the race for any reason because he had "psychological" problems.

"You have a guy here who I think is unstable and requires attention. So he can’t let go of this… He's in it in the long run because he has to be for his psychological impairment," he claimed.

Many Democrats and strategists have raised concerns about Biden's health and mental fitness, following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report. In that report, Hur called Biden "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who could not remember major life events.

JAMES CARVILLE FRETS OVER 'UNCOMMITTED' PROTEST VOTE AGAINST BIDEN IN MICHIGAN: 'HUGE PROBLEM'

However, Biden received a clean bill of health from the White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor this week.

The White House released the results of Biden's physical examination on Wednesday, declaring Biden a "healthy, robust 81-year-old," who was fit to "successfully execute the duties of the presidency ."

A new poll shows a majority of Americans believe both Biden and Trump are too old to serve another term in office.

Eighty-six percent of Americans think Biden, 81, is too old to serve another term as president, while 62% think the same of Trump, 77, according to a recent poll from ABC News/Ipsos.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.