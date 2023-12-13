JESSE WATTERS: The Bidens are stonewalling, wheels set in motion for a Joe Biden impeachment

Jesse Watters discusses how Congress's decision to approve a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden will speed up the investigation on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HUNTER BIDEN WILL NOT SIT FOR DEPOSITION BY GOP, SAYS FATHER NOT 'FINACIALLY" INVOLVED IN HIS BUSINESS

JESSE WATTERS: Congress has just voted to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

So what does an inquiry do? It supercharges investigative powers because the Bidens are stonewalling and sets the wheels in motion for a Joe Biden impeachment, which, if the votes are there, would make him the fourth American president to be impeached. The last time a Democrat was impeached, Bill Clinton.

And 25 years later, Democrats are using the same line of defense today, to the surprise of many. Hunter Biden, with Eric Swalwell by his side, showed up to the steps of Congress. Hunter was subpoenaed, and today was the deadline to show up for a closed-door deposition with House investigators.

He pulled up fashionably late, as Hunter usually does, and like Bill Clinton did, he looked into the camera and said, I did not have financial relations with that man, Joe Biden.