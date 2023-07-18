JESSE WATTERS: The Biden White House just blew up the bag of cocaine

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the handling of the White House cocaine on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: If sweating bullets makes you look suspicious, then blowing up evidence makes you look guilty, and the Biden White House just blew up the bag of cocaine .

SECRET SERVICE CLOSES WHITE HOUSE COCAINE INVESTIGATION, SAYS IT IS 'NOT ABLE' TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT

The Secret Service destroyed the evidence . They didn't put it in the evidence locker. They didn't send it to Quantico for additional testing. They incinerated it. Is that proper criminal procedure? Is that how you handle evidence? "Oh, hey, Jimmy. We just seized a ton of coke and firearms from the back of the truck. The DA doesn't want to bring charges, so let's go out back and light it on fire." That's some chain of custody they have going on over there at the White House. The only way now we'll ever prove whose coke it was is if Hunter confesses.

So, here's a question: Did the White House blow up the coke while they were testing it for fingerprints or after they tested it? "Hey, let's just dust this bag for prints. Oops. Where did that fire come from?" Is this why we only have a 500-person suspect list? Because without any physical evidence, every single person in the White House is a suspect. All 500 of them. I'm pretty sure police don't blow up evidence when they close a case. That's called a cold case.