Jesse Watters: Biden used to be tough on crime

Fox News host Jesse Watters provided insight on the nation's crime spike in multiple cities Thursday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: People are pulling into the Olive Garden for lunch outside the mall and bullets are whizzing by their windows. What kind of country are we living in? If only the Democrats had listened to this one senator back in 1991, maybe crime wouldn't be so bad right now.

JOE BIDEN, 1991: "If you have a piece of crack cocaine no bigger than this quarter that I'm holding in my hand, one quarter of $1, we passed the law through the leadership of Sen. Thurmond and myself and others, a law that says if you're caught with that, you go to jail for five years. You get no probation. You get nothing other than five years in jail. Judge doesn't have a choice."

Joe Biden used to be strong on narcotics and tough on crime, but he's giving in to the radical Left in order to keep his power.

BIDEN: "You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that's committed, and I don't count drunk driving as a felony."

That right there was music to Pauly P's ears and guess what? Paul Pelosi could have been charged with a felony, but the DA (hey, Allie) only charged him with a misdemeanor. So, drug dealers, trigger-pullers and Democrat drunk drivers are getting special treatment, but if you're a law-abiding gun owner, you're the problem.