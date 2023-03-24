JESSE WATTERS: Biden thought Kamala was a work in progress, but not this much work

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why President Biden will likely put Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket again on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala shatters, cackles and prattles on about shapes and colors, and today, Joe Biden officially realized the student will never become the teacher. Joe Biden is stuck with Kamala, and this is as good as it gets. Reuters reports that Kamala Harris is staying put. Operation "Remove Kamala from the Ticket" is over. White House sources say it's just too complicated and Biden thinks Blacks and women would hate him if he yanked her — and Biden is not thrilled. Two former White House officials say Biden's been frustrated with Kamala's performance. He thinks she doesn't "rise to the occasion" on critical issues.

BIDEN ANNOYED AT KAMALA HARRIS FOR NOT 'RISING TO THE OCCASION,' VP SCARED OF 'MESSING UP': REPORT

The president doesn't see her as "somebody who takes anything off of his plate" over "fears of messing up." She doesn't take things like the border seriously. Why? Well, because it's not "a political win for her," and it's a really hard issue. The league says Kamala always thought the border was a team effort. You know, kind of like a group project. No one in D.C. really knows what Kamala is doing half the time.

