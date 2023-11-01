Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Biden thought he was going to be able to run out the clock on having to turn over bank records

'The Big Guy' got 10%. Watters observed

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Biden has been shoveling Chinese fortune cookies down his whole career: Jesse Watters Video

Biden has been shoveling Chinese fortune cookies down his whole career: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters discusses the latest developments in the investigation on President Biden’s alleged money laundering schemes on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

FOX News host Jesse Watters discusses how Rep. James Comer discovered that a personal check made out to Joe Biden came from China on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HUNTER BIDEN TOOK THOUSANDS FROM DAUGHTER'S COLLEGE FUND FOR ‘HOOKERS AND DRUGS’:REPORT

JESSE WATTERS: The president thought he was going to be able to run out the clock on having to turn over bank records. The president thought records of your bank files are stored in cabinets, in warehouses, and it would take years to send a bunch of bankers to dig through boxes of bank records and Xerox them and turn them over. It's actually electronic. 

You just type in an account number, and you hit print, and it doesn't take a lot of money to do it. You'd be surprised how much money banks have, Joe. It's why they're banks. It's where we keep the money. And James Comer is finally getting his hands on Biden family bank records so far. The left says there's no evidence incriminating Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden White House

Hunter Biden looks on during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 18, 2022. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The majority sits completely empty-handed with no evidence of any presidential wrongdoing, no smoking gun. So we've established that a smoking gun is dirty money coming from overseas into Biden's bank account. Well, look what we have here. 

That's a check made out to Joe Biden for $40,000. His brother's wife wrote him the check. But where'd the money come from? James Comer found out. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 China wired Hunter's company $5 million. Hunter's company wired Hunter 400,000. Hunter's company wired Biden's brother money. And then Biden's brother's wife wrote Joe a check for 40 grand. Well, wait a second. What's 10% of 400,000? That's 40 grand. That's 10% for "The Big Guy." So money hit Joe Biden's bank account from China, and it added up to 10% for "The Big Guy." I wonder if the Democrats will change what a smoking gun means. 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

This article was written by Fox News staff.