Jesse Watters: Biden is a 'stooge' and he is a 'puppet'

Jesse Watters argued on "The Five" Thursday that President Biden is not really in charge of the country, is serving as a "puppet" and someone else is making decisions at the White House.

JESSE WATTERS ON BIDEN TAPPING INTO OIL RESERVES: ‘HE’S A RECKLESS, ECONOMIC ILLITERATE'

JESSE WATTERS: Listen to his answer, it's always the same. We haven't made up our mind yet. It's because he's not the one making the decision. Someone else is telling Biden what his mind will tell him to make up because he doesn't. He's a stooge. He's a puppet. We're not getting oil from Venezuela. That economy is collapsing. Their infrastructure is crumbling. That's a long-term play. I would argue that the stairs of Air Force One effed with Biden and the bike. Just to be accurate there, he reminds me of the guy – and I know Greg, and I know Harold know people like this – they're overcompensating, right? They're talking tough because deep down, there's really not a lot there.

