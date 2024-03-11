JESSE WATTERS: Biden is 'digging his political grave'

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday criticized President Biden on his 2024 campaign and for saying he regrets calling Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s killer "illegal." Watters said Biden only regrets calling illegal immigrants "illegal" because that would make him "complicit" in the crime of inviting them to the U.S. and protecting them.

BIDEN SAYS HE REGRETS USING 'ILLEGAL' TO DESCRIBE LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT DURING STATE OF THE UNION

JESSE WATTERS: This is the tale of two campaigns. One is electric, the other staged. One man cares, the other pretends to and should probably write Georgia off after the Laken Riley murder. Donald Trump met with her family backstage before his speech, consoled them, and laid her death at the feet of the president.

Meanwhile, the current president, whose policies create death, called Laken Riley the wrong name and still hasn't even called her family to apologize. But Biden did apologize to someone – Laken's killer.

Biden regrets disrespecting an illegal who killed an American. The illegal disrespected our border, our laws and Laken Riley's life. And Biden apologized to him. He didn't apologize to Laken's family, for letting the killer into the country or for getting her name wrong. He apologized to her killer, for getting his name right. An illegal immigrant is someone who immigrated into the country illegally. It's a crime to break into the country. Just like it's a crime to break into a house. A burglar isn't undocumented because his name's not on the deed. He's a criminal because he's breaking and entering. That's illegal. Biden doesn't like saying "illegal" because it makes him complicit in the crime, since he invited them here and released them and protects them from deportation. If illegals are just newcomers, it makes amnesty easier. But apologizing to migrant murderers in an election year. He's digging his political grave, and the White House knows it and denies it was even an apology.