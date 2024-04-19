Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Biden doesn't want to debate Trump because he'll be asked about the cannibal story

Biden's cannibal story was described as a simple ‘misstatement,’ ‘off on the details’ by the media

By Fox News Staff
Published
Jesse Watters: The Pentagon called Biden a liar for cannibal story Video

Jesse Watters: The Pentagon called Biden a liar for cannibal story

Fox News host Jesse Watters asks if President Biden 'plagiarized' a Rockefeller after suggesting cannibals ate his uncle in New Guinea on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden suggesting his uncle was eaten by cannibals on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS BIDEN'S CLAIM HIS UNCLE WAS EATEN BY CANNIBALS: ‘WE SHOULD NOT MAKE JOKES’

JESSE WATTERS: This New York trial is going to last two months. That's two months with Trump taken off the [campaign] trail. And if he says the Biden donating judge or the lying star witness or the crazy DA's corrupt, he violates the gag order and gets jailed. Biden can spew hoaxes, plagiarize Michael Rockefeller and Trump can't say a thing or go anywhere except on Wednesdays and on weekends. And with advantages like that, you'd think Biden would be cruising to re-election. Wrong. Biden world is trying to skip out on the debates. his buddy David Frum in The Atlantic says, "The Constitution is not debatable. The president does not participate in forums with a person under criminal indictment for his attempt to overthrow the Constitution."

Jail your rival, duck debates to save democracy. You know the real reason Biden doesn't want a debate? Because Trump is going to say your uncle was eaten by cannibals, huh Joe?

White House refuses to address Biden's 'cannibal' claim Video

