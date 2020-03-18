Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published
Last Update 39 mins ago

Jesse Watters: Bernie likely to 'take it to the convention', but 'Never Biden' movement makes no sense

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Joe Biden attempts to win over Bernie Sanders supportersVideo

Joe Biden attempts to win over Bernie Sanders supporters

Will 'Bernie Bros' get behind former Vice President Joe Biden as Sanders assesses campaign after latest primary losses? Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will likely continue to campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination right up until the party convention in Milwaukee this July, Jesse Watters predicted on "The Five" Wednesday.

"I think he will take it to the convention because that's who he is," Watters said of Sanders.

WHITE HOUSE SEEKS 2 ROUNDS OF CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE CHECKS

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio considering 'shelter-in-place' amid coronavirus pandemicVideo

"Joe is reaching his hand out and the Bernie Bros are just smacking it away," the "Watters World" host went on, an apparent reference to Biden's leftward shift in recent weeks.

At the same time, Watters said it is unclear why the so-called "Never Biden" movement will not coalesce around the former vice president if they are so committed to defeated President Trump.

"At this point in the game, I don't understand the Never-Biden movement," Watter said. "If you're a Bernie supporter and Biden gets the nomination and it's Election Day and you have a choice [and] it's between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, how do you not as a Bernie supporter just vote for Joe Biden? If Joe Biden becomes president, you can pull Joe to the left."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If Donald Trump is reelected, you can't pull Donald Trump to the left."

Watters then described two potential reasons why there is such an aversion to Biden on the far left: an "I-told-you-so" mentality or an honest realization they cannot break with their ideological socialist orthodoxy.