Jesse Watters asks how Biden's behavior changed following his COVID-19 diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzed how President Biden’s behavior changed since contracting COVID-19 Tuesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Fallon's jokes about Biden's staff wanting him to isolate until 2025 have a sliver of truth in them. Politico is reporting that Biden is driving officials across the administration a little nuts with what they say is a pattern of indecisiveness. So, does Joe have anything left in his tank? Can the man get off the mat and rally? "Primetime" can confidently report that Joe Biden is not only a survivor, but has never looked better.

BIDEN ABLE TO RESUME PHYSICAL EXERCISE AS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS 'ALMOST COMPLETELY RESOLVED'

Democrats might want to rethink "Operation Joe Must Go" because a Biden that stays in his basement is a dangerous Biden. It seems like being sick actually agrees with them. I haven't seen him this cocky and comfortable since the campaign. They gave the president a really fancy Zoom screen so he can do all of his events remotely, you know, just like he did when he was running for president. It only cost about $7,000, but it's been worth it.

The man's been doing event after event after event, and Biden's been tweeting more than Trump used to, you know, to make sure everybody knows how productive he's being, and we're very proud of him. He's been posting all kinds of pictures of him posing while taking very important phone calls. He's been making sure to post shots of him signing the Formula Act into law, of him taking meetings with CEOs and his best friend, his dog Commander — look at him hard at work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP