JESSE WATTERS: Are we going to be using these same machines next year?

Jesse Watters highlights alleged ballot stuffing caught on camera in Connecticut for the state's elections Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: America must – and I mean, must – iron out the wrinkles in the system before the presidential [election], when 150 million of us are voting because a little fraud goes a long way. Yesterday in Pennsylvania, Northampton County's voting machines flipped votes from one candidate to the other.

The county said it was a glitch. The voting machine company blamed human error. Are you kidding me? Are we going to be using these same machines next year? This cannot happen. They have to figure this out.

But it's not just the machines. We're keeping an eye on Connecticut. Yesterday, we told you about Wanda.

The woman works for the city of Bridgeport. She sits at the front desk of the mayor's office, and her rap sheet goes back to the eighties. She was caught on surveillance, allegedly stuffing illegal ballots into a drop box. The drop box was right around the corner from her desk.

A judge had to overturn the primary election because of Wanda's stuffing. And this was the second election Wanda got caught stuffing ballots. After the first time, the Democrats gave her an award. And last night, Wanda's boss, the mayor of Bridgeport, declared victory.

