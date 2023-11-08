Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Are we going to be using these same machines next year?

Watters call for officials to 'iron out the wrinkles' in the voting system before the presidential election

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: This year's election was a test run on election security Video

Jesse Watters: This year's election was a test run on election security

Jesse Watters discusses Pennsylvania county voting machines that reportedly flipped votes for judges and an alleged ballot stuffing scandal in Connecticut on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Jesse Watters highlights alleged ballot stuffing caught on camera in Connecticut for the state's elections Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

2023 ELECTION FALLOUT: 2024 RIVALS DESANTIS, HALEY, CHRISTIE BLAME TRUMP FOR GOP'S ROUGH NIGHT

JESSE WATTERS: America must – and I mean, must – iron out the wrinkles in the system before the presidential [election], when 150 million of us are voting because a little fraud goes a long way. Yesterday in Pennsylvania, Northampton County's voting machines flipped votes from one candidate to the other. 

The county said it was a glitch. The voting machine company blamed human error. Are you kidding me? Are we going to be using these same machines next year? This cannot happen. They have to figure this out

But it's not just the machines. We're keeping an eye on Connecticut. Yesterday, we told you about Wanda. 

Los Angeles election officials sort ballots.

Ballots are received, sorted and verified at the Los Angeles County ballot processing facility in Industry, California.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The woman works for the city of Bridgeport. She sits at the front desk of the mayor's office, and her rap sheet goes back to the eighties. She was caught on surveillance, allegedly stuffing illegal ballots into a drop box. The drop box was right around the corner from her desk. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge had to overturn the primary election because of Wanda's stuffing. And this was the second election Wanda got caught stuffing ballots. After the first time, the Democrats gave her an award. And last night, Wanda's boss, the mayor of Bridgeport, declared victory. 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

This article was written by Fox News staff.