'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer calls for 'lifetime ban' of three-time winner Yogesh Raut

"Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer poured more fuel on the controversy surrounding the game show after one recent winner slammed the show as a bad gauge of quizzing skill.

Holzhauer, who has the record for single-game winnings and is a "Jeopardy!" legend in his own right, shared an article about fellow show contestant Yogesh Raut.

Raut ignited a firestorm on social media after he claimed that he was a "top tier" quiz bowl personality who happened to take first place on "Jeopardy!," which he called a "glorified reality show" three times this month.

THREE-TIME ‘JEOPARDY!’ WINNER TRASHES THE SHOW, BLAMES ‘RACISM’ FOR BACKLASH ONLINE: ‘GLORIFIED REALITY SHOW’

"Anyone who’s ever used social media to criticize Jeopardy or its producers should get a lifetime ban from the show," Holzhauer wrote on Twitter, sharing an NBC News article about Raut.

Some seized on the chance to fire potshots at Raut, calling him one of the worst contestants of all time.

"That guy was the worst contestant I’ve ever seen on the show. Sore loser who was so full of himself and completely devoid of personality," author Lesley Abravanel wrote in response to the news.

"Maybe the worst winner ever lol," rapper Mega Ran said.

"As smart as this guy claims to be, he sure is a nimrod," Digital lead for KIRO 7 News Seattle Shawn Garrett added.

'JEOPARDY!' SUPER CHAMP RAY LALONDE SHARES SECRETS FROM SET, INCLUDING HOW SHOW USES 'A GAME SHOW COP'

But some speculated that Holzhauer, who has knocked America’s most famous game show in the past, was joking.

"I think a lot of people are missing James's joke here…" one user wrote.

Holzhauer targeted one-time "Jeopardy!" host Mike Richards on Twitter for his behavior "backstage at Jeopardy."

Richards left "Jeopardy!" in 2021 after just one day of filming. It was revealed that Richards, who was initially chosen as a replacement for longtime late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek , was involved in lawsuits that also included accusations of "sexist behavior," according to The New York Times.

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST KEN JENNINGS DEFENDS ‘WHAT'S A HOE’ ANSWER 18 YEARS LATER, AFTER CLIP GOES VIRAL

Raut also argued that he was a victim of racism, telling one story about a "kindly-seeming (White) grandma" who told him to live a more "balanced life" and spend less time memorizing quiz trivia.

It was as if, Raut claimed, "the only way an Asian person could possibly know facts about her culture is by memorizing them, rather than by living a life full of agency and passion like a 'real' American."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Yogesh Raut and James Holzhauer for additional comment but has yet to hear back.