Jen Psaki roasted for claiming Spanish language ‘disinformation’ helped GOP in Florida

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared that "a massive disinformation problem in Spanish language media" contributed to Republican victories in Florida on Tuesday night in the midterm elections.

The MSNBC contributor took to Twitter shortly before Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio were projected to be re-elected in the Sunshine State. Psaki cautioned followers that Florida Latinos are "not the same" as other Hispanic voters before blaming disinformation.

"The Latino vote is not the same everywhere! There are huge generational differences and in Florida population of older voters (more likely Rs) much larger than younger. Socialism does not play there. And there is a massive disinformation problem in Spanish language media," Psaki tweeted.

Democrats have expressed concern about Florida-based Cuban Americans supporting the GOP in the past, and a group linked to far-left billionaire George Soros is attempting to purchase the iconic, conservative, Miami-based, Spanish-language Radio Mambi.

Radio Mambi has long appealed to anti-communism Cuban Americans, but many of Radio Mambi’s biggest stars believe the planned takeover is an attempt by the left to control the flow of Spanish-language information available to voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Americano Media host Lourdes Ubieta, who quit Radio Mambi ahead of the planned takeover, mocked Psaki’s claim about Spanish-language media.

"There is indeed a disinformation problem on some Spanish language media — mostly Univision, Telemundo and CNN Español repeating the lies out of the Biden White House," Ubieta told Fox News Digital.

"But Jen is right about the diversity of the Hispanic vote — we’re different in many ways, but none of us are Biden breakfast tacos," Ubieta said, referencing first lady Jill Biden’s July gaffe when she compared members of the Latino community to breakfast tacos.

Others criticized Psaki’s comment, too, with many implying it was racist and some noting that she was admitting the left pushes socialism.

"Florida has the most diverse Latino electorate in the country and the GOP’s socialism-centric campaign dramatically cut Democratic margins in South Florida moving Latino voters to the right, not just Cuban-Americans," journalist Enrique Acevedo wrote.

"DeSantis and Rubio won in Hispanic-heavy districts because the former press secretary believes they’re easily duped on what she [deems] disinformation. Great addition, Peacock," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

Pundit Stephen L. Miller joked that she was essentially claiming, "Latinos are easily fooled," while GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz wrote, "What about the LatinX vote? Y’all seemed to learn your lesson a little too late."

Author Chad Felix Greene added, "Latino voters leave the Democratic party in droves and the Democrats smugly dismiss them as being old and simply misinformed."

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy scolded Psaki as a "Patronizing white lady" who is criticizing Hispanics.

"Patronizing white lady says Hispanics who vote Republican are ignorant, gullible victims of disinformation," she wrote.

ABC News contributor Maria Elene Salinas made a similar excuse when asked if the Democrats have "lost" Florida to the GOP.

"It’s the Democrats that have themselves to blame for this because they really have not fought back. Miami is one of the centers of disinformation, especially among Latino voters," she said during ABC’s Election Night coverage.