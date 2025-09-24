Ex-college athlete, now conservative blogger, says Dems’ rhetoric fuels ‘permission structure for violence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former college athlete turned content creator for social and political commentary warned that the country is entering dangerous territory and accused the left of resorting to political violence.

"The left has created a permission structure for violence," Jeffery Mead, a political content creator, told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday. "And when I say a permission structure for violence … I mean all of the left, including the politicians."

Mead, who graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2017 and was a wide receiver on the football team, now runs his own media company, Mead Digital Media, and a Substack where he says he breaks down "politics, culture, and media strategy — without the BS."

He has nearly 500,000 followers on X and 1.1 million followers on TikTok and posts reactions to politics and current events.

Mead told Fox News Digital that the left’s rhetoric does not match up with their actions.

"You'll see the politicians come out, and they'll tell you, 'We condemn political violence, we condemn any type of violence. All that's bad,’ Mead said. "But what they don't do is they don't acknowledge what led to that violence, and it was their rhetoric. So their rhetoric… it's very extreme, and it has caused people to have extreme ideas and then, you know, end up taking extreme actions."

Mead referenced the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour .

Despite being one of the youngest conservative leaders in the country, Kirk had quickly become a defining influence in the movement and was a crucial figure in President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. He founded Turning Point USA in 2012 as an 18-year-old with encouragement from Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery.

Mead recently shared a video on X condemning the assassination, and laying blame on the rhetoric of Democrats.

"Charlie Kirk’s assassination is not random," Mead wrote. "History shows the pattern: 1. Label your opponents ‘evil.’ For example, ‘Nazis’ and ‘Fascists’. 2. This implies normal rules don’t apply to them. 3. Excuse or celebrate the violence. It has happened before in Germany, Rwanda, and even here in America. This is why so many people are celebrating it and are okay with it."

"There's a reason that the shooter had, you know, ‘Hey, fascist catch’ engraved on the bullet," Mead told Fox News Digital. "There's a reason he had an anti-fascist song, ‘Bella Ciao,’ engraved in the bullet. It's because he had internalized the left's extreme ideology about the right."

"So when you're consistently calling someone a fascist or a Nazi, in a way, you're dehumanizing them," Mead said. "You're kind of making them illegitimate. Therefore, you don't have to play by the same rules when dealing with them."

Mead — who grew up in a mostly Democratic family, played football in college and majored in finance — said he initially didn’t pay much attention to politics, but started to consider both sides more after watching a Ben Shapiro video on socialism and communism.

"A lot of the liberal arguments are more emotional, and they're not practical in many cases," Mead said. "And I also think that's why a lot of times we see, like they attack you rather than the argument, because they're not focused on the argument because everything's emotional. Essentially, ‘This person's the devil, they're a Nazi, we can't deal with them.’ And then I see that, and I'm like, well, you're not really productive."

Mead said those on the right must unapologetically call out the rhetoric of the left.

"I think once we acknowledge what's happening and then because you can still fight against that rhetoric without doing the same, right? So it's essentially calling it out for what it is, ‘Hey, this is a problem,’" Mead said. "'This is what they're doing and this is how we can work to solve it.' But I mean, I think working to solve it is calling that out aggressively, and I think it's a culture battle essentially. So the right has to become louder and have better arguments than the left, and they have to make that case throughout the country."

