Jeff Dunham rips fellow comics for growing too political: 'Comedians now pick a side'

Late-night comedy hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers have made attacking Republicans a mainstay on their nightly shows. But comedian Jeff Dunham said comedy should "make a little fun of everybody."

The ventriloquist and comedian explained Monday he was trying to "bring comedy back" to the less political styling of hosts like Bob Hope, Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. "You never knew where their side was politically," he told "CBS Mornings." "They would make fun of anybody and everybody."

But Dunham criticized comedians nowadays who "pick a side."

"[A] lot of comedians have now---they pick a side. And then they start name-calling and pointing fingers and calling the other side idiots. So what that does is you eliminate half the audience," he said.

Some media critics have blamed the barrage of partisan attacks on President Trump and other GOP figures as a reason for late-night comedy shows' flailing ratings.

However, that didn't seem to bother ABC show host Jimmy Kimmel. He admitted that his anti-Trump jokes lost him at least half his fan base but said he would quit his comedy show if he was forced to be more politically neutral.

Dunham argued this was the wrong approach, because most Americans could handle their side being made fun of.

"I think there's an easier way--a better way of just making a little fun of everybody because I think most people in this country have a decent sense of humor," he said.

As an example, the comedian referenced his Joe Biden character, who makes frequent gaffes and misreads the teleprompter.

He contrasted his style with comedians who "point fingers" at people they disagree with politically. Dunham said his routine wasn't "mean" to either side and both liberals and conservatives attend his shows.

"We're not being mean about it," he said. "People from the left [and right] come to my shows and everyone has an equally good time."

Dunham's message stands out from the late-night lineup of comedy shows who've openly cheered for Democrats and protected Biden from attacks.

After the midterm elections, hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah mocked Republicans losing key elections while praising Democrats for their wins. Colbert even yelled, "Woooooooo!" after the victory of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman in his U.S. Senate race.