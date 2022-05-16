Jeff Bezos bashing Biden signals looming trouble for the administration: Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' barrage of critiques toward President Biden signal looming trouble for the administration, conservative radio hosts Buck Sexton and Clay Travis said Monday.

Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of the left-wing Washington Post newspaper, took to Twitter to criticize the White House's inflation solutions, warning Biden that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., may have saved his party by bucking the administration's spending wishes.

On "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show", the hosts noted how rare it is to see Bezos speak out against Democrats.

In response to a Biden tweet about "mak[ing] sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share" would "bring down inflation," Bezos retorted that the president's new Disinformation Governance Board should take a look at that claim.

"[M]aybe they need to form a new Non-Sequitur Board instead," Bezos responded. "Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

Bezos further claimed Manchin "saved [the White House] from themselves" by at-least-temporarily killing the Build Back Better socioeconomic spending package.

"Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent," the billionaire said. "Misdirection doesn’t help the country," before later appearing to accuse the White House of deflecting when they responded to him in a statement sent to one of his newspaper's journalists.

After a White House spokesman said it isn't hard to determine why a rich man like the Amazon founder "opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face," – Bezos responded in part, "Look, a squirrel!"

On his radio program, Travis suggested that the tide turning on Joe Biden."

"Jeff Bezos has been teeing off on Joe Biden," Travis said, adding the billionaire recognizes how bad Biden has been for the economy and the middle class.

"That Jeff Bezos is now going after the worst president of our lives, Joe Biden, for just not doing what he said he was going to do, – which is ‘be normal’," he added. "I think increasingly, there are a lot of CEOs out there who are looking at the management of the economic and business-side of the Biden White House and say… they have no clue how to handle inflation."

Sexton replied that Bezos was correct that when Manchin opposed Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda that was the moment the Democratic Party was "saved from financial annihilation [including of] their prospects."

"Once you get to 10, 11, 12% inflation, people will be in so much financial pain. They'll vote for anybody – they'll vote for a bump on a log if it claims that it’s going to end inflation—as Jeff Bezos says, Joe Manchin may have saved Democrat Party—by not passing Build Back Better from itself, which is what we have been saying for about six months," he said.

The hosts further explained that Bezos, like many Americans, recognize that financially punishing big business will not help the working class, because companies pass their increased costs – whether it be gasoline, commodities or otherwise – to their customers, which begets even more increased inflation.

"This is what all rational people are saying," Sexton added. "The Biden Administration has no plan for inflation and, in fact, if they had executed their true domestic plans, inflation would be even worse than it is today."

"Jeff Bezos is right here – [the White House is trying] to muddy the waters and distract from the overall number one issue that NBC News poll found 16% of the American public believes that this country’s going in the right direction," he said.