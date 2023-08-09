Jean-Pierre pressed on Biden wrongly claiming he declared climate emergency: 'When will that happen?'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed to defend President Biden after he falsely claimed he had declared a national emergency on the climate during a Tuesday interview with The Weather Channel.

"I've already done that," Biden told meteorologist Stephanie Abrams at first. He touted his administration's conservation and clean energy efforts, including rejoining the Paris Climate accord. But when questioned again on whether he had declared a national emergency, he backtracked.

"Practically speaking, yes," Biden told Abrams. His gaffe was highlighted during an interview with Karine Jean-Pierre, Wednesday morning.

"CNN This Morning" co-host Victor Blackwell urged the press secretary to explain why the administration hadn't done so, if the climate was truly a crucial concern.

"But he hasn't done it. He corrected it saying, ‘practically speaking.' If the climate crisis is as important as this White House says it is, why hasn’t the president declared a national emergency? And if so, when will that happen?" he asked the Biden official.

The press secretary dodged the question, touting the administration's "really ambitious approach" on climate change. She praised the president "creating clean energy jobs" and signing the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law last year as "an investment in dealing with climate change that we have never seen [before]."

She later explained that Biden was referring to invoking the Defense Production Act in June of 2022 to expand clean energy production.

"I hear, Karine, that there is a narrative, there is a story to tell," Blackwell cut her off to wrap up the interview.

"But specifically on what many advocates have asked for was the declaration of that national emergency on climate crisis. The president corrected himself; he has not done that," the journalist repeated.

Biden designated land around the Grand Canyon as a national monument during a speech Tuesday, as part of a $44 million commitment "to strengthen climate resilience across our national park system." The move effectively blocks future mining of uranium, the key element used to power nuclear reactors and for other medical, industrial and defense purposes.

Industry groups and local stakeholders blasted the move to Fox News Digital, saying it would hurt crucial agriculture and energy development in the area.

A mining industry expert noted that the designation would lock up lands rich with valuable uranium resources, which are key for zero-carbon nuclear power , from future mining. According to Uranium Producers of America, the majority of domestic uranium production takes place across the Colorado Plateau region which includes northern Arizona where the national monument was designated.

The president made another gaffe during his speech at the Grand Canyon Tuesday, declaring the canyon one of the "nine" wonders of the world.

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said during his speech.

Biden later corrected himself, saying, "As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world."

Fox Business' Lindsay Kornick, Danielle Wallace, and Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.