Biden rocked for Grand Canyon gaffe: 'He's clueless'

The president claimed that the Grand Canyon was 'one of the Earth's nine wonders'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Biden claims Grand Canyon is one of the ‘nine’ wonders of the world in latest gaffe

President Bidens latest gaffe came as he inaccurately claimed that the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world.

President Biden’s incorrect claim that the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world caught social media users' attention Tuesday afternoon.

While giving a speech at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona on his climate agenda, Biden gave the Grand Canyon the title as one of "Earth’s nine wonders."

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

Users of X, the site formerly known as Twitter, quickly pounced on the president's latest bizarre claim during a speech. 

President Joe Biden Arizona

President Joe Biden discusses investments in conservation and protecting natural resources, and how the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate action, at Red Butte Airfield, 25 miles (40kms) south of Tusayan, Arizona, on August 8, 2023. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WATCH: BIDEN SAYS GRAND CANYON IS ONE OF THE ‘NINE’ WONDERS OF THE WORLD IN LATEST GAFFE 

"Joe Biden says the Grand Canyon is one of the 9 wonders of the world..There are only 7 wonders of the world... maybe 8 depending on what list you look at...Either way, he's clueless and his staff certainly don't help or care..." political satirist Tim Young wrote.

"And he’s one of the 7 Dwarfs. Sniffy. Bribey? Or Dirty," Power the Future executive director Daniel Turner joked.

Townhall contributor John Hasson commented, "Even funnier bc he adds ‘literally’ at the end."

"As usual, he’s ‘literally’ making things up," RNC Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider agreed.

"SEVEN, JOE!! Say it with us!!" author Nick Adams wrote.

View of the Grand Canyon

FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2013.  (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

VOTERS TALK TO NEW YORK TIMES ABOUT BIDEN’S ‘WORRYING’ ‘GLITCHES’ CAN CALL PRESIDENT ‘LESS MENTALLY CAPABLE’ 

The widely accepted list of wonders of the world includes seven locations, and the Grand Canyon is not one of them. The actual wonders included are the Great Wall of China, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Colosseum in Italy and the Taj Mahal in India.

However, the Grand Canyon is included on a widely accepted list of the seven natural wonders of the world compiled by CNN in 1997, which also includes the northern lights, or aurora, the Great Barrier Reef, the Harbor at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Parícutin in Mexico, Victoria Falls on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, and Mount Everest.

Biden later tried to correct himself, saying he intended to say "seven" rather than "nine."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden attempted to correct his claim later during his speech. ((Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images))

"The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind — it was instinctive. I said this must be — this is God's cathedral. That's what it reminded me of. It just is so magnificent. As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world," he said.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.