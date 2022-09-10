JD Vance responds to what Jennifer Lawrence called him in Vogue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio J.D. Vance spoke with "One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade over criticism from Hollywood that the Republican candidate is out-of-touch.

J.D. VANCE: That's sort of the implication is that those of us who actually do buy books and read out here in the heartland are somehow not representative. I think that's ridiculous. I know a lot of people, a lot of friends and family who do like to read books, including mine. So, look, it's a classic example of Hollywood getting involved in politics.

This is why the Oscars have all-time low ratings. This is why people have tuned out the politics of Hollywood. They're there for entertainment, and I think when they do it well, great, but at the end of the day, they should leave politics to the people who actually vote and try to run in elections in this country.

