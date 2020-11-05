Whitlock: Election is a 'parable of the power of love,' and 'power of hate'

The 2020 presidential election has played out as a "parable about the power of love versus the power of hate," OutKick.com columnist Jason Whitlock told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday.

"I'm not talking about Donald Trump and Joe Biden specifically," Whitlock told host Tucker Carlson. "I'm talking about their supporters, and Donald Trump's support is coming from people who love Donald Trump, who unconditionally love Donald Trump to the point that they will risk their health and go to rallies with thousands of people.

"They will risk their reputations and be accused of being racists and sexists. They will risk their safety in terms of being attacked by Antifa and BLM," he added.

By contrast, Whitlock went on, Biden's supporters hate Trump far more than they love the Democratic nominee.

"That is their energy source. It has nothing to do with Joe Biden. So this is about, can you take hate and turn that into something that is a winning formula for you," he posited. "Is hate a more powerful motivation for a base of supporters? Is that how we’re going to be deciding elections, deciding who we support?"

"I think it's a sad statement about where we are as a society as it relates to politics," Whitlock stated. "I think it's a sad statement on where we are in terms of our relationships. This was a country founded on Judeo-Christian values and we are moving away from that."

He added, "God is the embodiment of love and we are a society that seems to be embracing and favoring hate and empowering hate."

If the election ultimately swings for Biden, "it makes a statement about hate and its power to conquer love," Whitlock concluded.

Asked to explain in more detail how supporters relate to their respective nominees, Whitlock said Trump supporters feel a strong connection to the president "because he is actually expressing a set of ideas and beliefs that he stands firm on.

"I think this has been the case with most popular and beloved presidential candidates who actually know what they believe and what they are going to stand for," he explained, comparing Trump's loyal support to that of Barack Obama.

"As it relates to Joe Biden, we just don't know."