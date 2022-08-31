Jason Rantz: Same script 'over and over again' with 'defund police' supporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz called out VP Kamala Harris on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday for her support of the "Defund the Police" movement and the "Minnesota Freedom Fund," which bailed out a man who was later charged with murder.

JASON RANTZ: I can't say that anyone should be shocked at this point, because we've seen this strategy over and over again. It maybe started in a big way during the George Floyd riots and protests. But to this day, we see these groups indiscriminately giving money to anyone who happens to check some boxes. So they look at someone who's a criminal and they say, OK, it happens to be a homeless person, so let's just release them. They're not actually looking at the crime. They're not looking at the background. They're not looking at the history. They're just saying this person is homeless or this person happens to be a person of color. So we're just going to release them. And what they end up doing is releasing really bad people who deserve to be in jail because they continuously victimize the communities that they live in. And it's patently unfair to the people who just want to go about their lives, have a family, be safe, and go to work without getting attacked. And unfortunately, we keep seeing the same script over and over and over again.

