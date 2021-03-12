Jason Rantz: Antifa attacks federal courthouse in Portland causing 'traditional amount of chaos'

Seattle-based radio host Jason Rantz joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" recounting Antifa violence in the Pacific Northwest after the anarchist organization attacked the federal courthouse in Portland.

Jason Rantz: On Monday night, the federal government took down the boards and the fencing around the federal courthouse, which meant Antifa now had a reason to go ahead and attack it again. So, they quickly tried to put up those boards before the Antifa violence. The Antifa members showed up, took them all down, burned them, and caused the traditional amount of chaos that they do. Of course, in Portland, like so many other cities where this happens, the media there, for the most part, are calling riots, 'demonstrations,' and they’re calling domestic terrorists simply 'protesters.'

Tucker Carlson: Did hundreds of federal agents swoop in, grab everyone's cell phones, throw hundreds into prison, shoot unarmed people in Portland as they try to burn a courthouse?

Rantz: No. There was one arrest, which actually tells you -- it’s rather instructive of a number, that based on what happened last night, only one person gets arrested. Because in Portland, like in Seattle and other places, police officers aren't able to do their jobs.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL CLIP