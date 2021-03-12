Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jason Rantz: Antifa attacks federal courthouse in Portland causing 'traditional amount of chaos'

Rantz: Only one person arrested after rioters attacked federal courthouse Thursday night

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Antifa attacks federal courthouse in Portland as chaos continuesVideo

Antifa attacks federal courthouse in Portland as chaos continues

Radio host Jason Rantz joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to explain what is happening on the West Coast

Seattle-based radio host Jason Rantz joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" recounting Antifa violence in the Pacific Northwest after the anarchist organization attacked the federal courthouse in Portland.

Jason Rantz: On Monday night, the federal government took down the boards and the fencing around the federal courthouse, which meant Antifa now had a reason to go ahead and attack it again. So, they quickly tried to put up those boards before the Antifa violence. The Antifa members showed up, took them all down, burned them, and caused the traditional amount of chaos that they do. Of course, in Portland, like so many other cities where this happens, the media there, for the most part, are calling riots, 'demonstrations,' and they’re calling domestic terrorists simply 'protesters.'

Tucker Carlson: Did hundreds of federal agents swoop in, grab everyone's cell phones, throw hundreds into prison, shoot unarmed people in Portland as they try to burn a courthouse?

Rantz: No. There was one arrest, which actually tells you -- it’s rather instructive of a number, that based on what happened last night, only one person gets arrested. Because in Portland, like in Seattle and other places, police officers aren't able to do their jobs.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL CLIP

This article was written by Fox News staff.