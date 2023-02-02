Jason Chaffetz warns Republicans booting Ilhan Omar from key committee is 'doing Democrats a favor'

Ahead of the House vote Thursday that removed Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz warned on "The Faulkner Focus" that the decision was not one for Republicans to make and could come with consequences for the party.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS PREPARE TO REMOVE ILHAN OMAR FROM FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

JASON CHAFFETZ: If I was voting on this resolution today, unfortunately, I would vote no. I think the minority gets to make those choices. You can police people like Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff and say you cannot be on the Intel committee because they can't be trusted with classified information. That is different. In this case, the decision gets to be made by Hakeem Jeffries and Steny Hoyer and the people on the Democratic side of the aisle. You can't police stupidity and ignorance. And if the Democrats want to put her on that committee, ask the Democrats about that. Don't donate to the Democrats who do that. The overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans, why do they donate to the Democrats so much? So I don't think it's on Kevin McCarthy in the House Republicans. It's on the Democrats. But I don't think she should be denied a seat on the committee. That's up to the Democrats. They get to make that choice, not the speaker of the House.

…

It gives a great opportunity to draw the contrast, show the racism, show the bias, argue that out. I think if Republicans pass this and take her off the committee, they’re actually doing the Democrats a favor because she won’t have the mouthpiece that she would have had otherwise.