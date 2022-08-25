Expand / Collapse search
Jared Kushner: Serving in another Trump administration is 'not my preference'

Controversy swirls around former President Trump and a potential presidential run in 2024, even after a raid at his estate at Mar-a-Lago.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump Jared Kushner joins Martha MacCallum in-studio to share the debut of his new book, 'Breaking History,' on 'The Story.'

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and former White House senior adviser, talked candidly about the possibility of serving in another Trump administration and more Thursday on "The Story" Thursday.

JARED KUSHNER: First of all, my answer is I'm really loving my life right now. I get to, I've got to know my kids. 

I cook breakfast every morning. I love being in the private sector. I really believe that people are supposed to go into Washington and then leave Washington. 

I don't think you should be a career politician … It's not my preference [to return to Washington]. 

But again, it's also something where if you're called to serve your country, it's a very, very hard thing, maybe not to do, but strong preference not to.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Jared Kushner: Trump raid 'not good for our country' Video


 

This article was written by Fox News staff.