Jared Kushner: Serving in another Trump administration is 'not my preference'

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and former White House senior adviser, talked candidly about the possibility of serving in another Trump administration and more Thursday on "The Story" Thursday.

JARED KUSHNER: First of all, my answer is I'm really loving my life right now. I get to, I've got to know my kids.

I cook breakfast every morning. I love being in the private sector. I really believe that people are supposed to go into Washington and then leave Washington.

I don't think you should be a career politician … It's not my preference [to return to Washington].

But again, it's also something where if you're called to serve your country, it's a very, very hard thing, maybe not to do, but strong preference not to.

