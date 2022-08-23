Jared Kushner: It was controversial for Trump's first trip to be Saudi Arabia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jared Kushner discussed the details of his new book "Breaking History," which follows the story of how he brokered former President Donald Trump's Saudi Arabia trip and salvaged NAFTA on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JARED KUSHNER: It was at the time a very novel and controversial idea for the president's first trip to be to Saudi Arabia. I wrote in the book about arguments we had with Rex Tillerson, who was secretary of state, and Mattis, who were basically saying that we should go to Canada and cut a ribbon. But Trump said, "I want to get to work."

The biggest problem at the time was ISIS had a caliphate the size of Ohio in the Middle East and Iran was flush with cash. And you had all the extremists radicalizing people in America. And Trump went to Saudi Arabia on the trip and basically said, "You know, Jared, first of all, if this screws up — this is not going to be well for you." But the Saudis did a great job of getting the leaders together, and we really were able to combat extremism, and it led to a lot of great success in the Middle East, including the Abraham Accords and the peace deals there.

