Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers stranded on Japan cruise plead for help from Trump, say situation is 'desperate'

Passengers Milena Basso and her husband Gaetano Cerullo are calling for help from President Trump after being trapped on a Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan with at least 61 positive cases of coronavirus.

The newlyweds -- on their honeymoon -- are two of more than 2,000 passengers who have been held on the ship since Tuesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, the couple said that while their physical health is "pretty good," mentally they are "not so great."

Additionally, the pair told Henry they were disheartened to learn that updates were coming faster from their parents and news outlets than from those on the ship itself.

"So, basically, I know what's going on before they even tell us from our parents at home...and, they update us but it's always been very lagged," said Cerullo.

"It's been vague up until maybe today -- not, like, thorough as it should be. So, we were a little concerned about that," Basso interjected.

The two reported they were already experiencing trouble getting food and water on the ship, which Basso guestimated produces around 22,000 meals per day and has five dining halls.

"I don't know how many people have been on a cruise, but you can eat a lot of food pretty fast. Once the quarantine happened, what we could eat basically went downhill," said Cerullo.

"The first day when we asked for two bottles of water it took four hours and the next day we got two cups," he added.

The infections on the Diamond Princess reportedly originated from one passenger who got on the ship in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan. 25, according to the cruise line statement. Princess Cruises said he didn't visit the ship's medical center to report any symptoms or illness.

Officials began screening guests on Monday with what the couple said was an ear thermometer without a disposable tip.

The Diamond Princess ship is part of the Princess Cruises line, which is owned by British-American Carnival Corporation.

"Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable, a Wednesday statement read.

There are 31,427 cases of coronavirus over 25 countries worldwide. There have been at least 638 deaths recorded.

"We are kind of worried because we've still got two weeks on here assuming that works out in our favor and we still have to get onto American soil," Cerullo explained. "And, if Donald Trump could help us in any way..."

"We need help. We are in a desperate, desperate state," Basso pleaded.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.