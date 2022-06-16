How will the January 6 Committee hearings impact Americans?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former RNC communications director Douglas Heye gives his take on the significance of the January 6 Committee’s hearings on " Special Report ."

DOUGLAS HEYE: Well, it's not clear if they're moving the needle yet or what needle they're supposed to be moving. You know, what we see is the polling is pretty locked in. If you support Donald Trump, you may be paying attention to it, but your mind's not going to be changed if you oppose Donald Trump , you are paying attention to it.

Your mind's not being changed, but there are folks in the middle and obviously a lot of Republicans who would like to run in place of Donald Trump, who are looking at what's happening very closely and every time we get new revelations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fact that, you know the Capitol so well, Mike, that they came within, the group who was coming in to lynch Mike Pence, that they got within 40 feet of him, is new revelations and what we hear from the Trump team, not the Democrats on the committee, the Republicans on the committee , but from the Trump team in their own words on how this went down and exactly what happened, that may move some individual needles and that's obviously going to be critically important here as we move over the next few days, in the coming months.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW