Janice Dean on the secret to a happy marriage: 'You can have your race car bed if I can have my fancy fuzzy pillows'

Kat Timpf sat down with Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean in an unfiltered new episode of Fox Nation's "Sincerely Kat" to offer relationship advice to Fox News fans.

One viewer wrote in for help over disagreements with her fiance over home decor choices, and Dean revealed the secret to the success of her 12-year marriage with her husband Sean.

"Sean takes all of my advice and that's why we're still married," she joked.

"You have to get along and living in a space together, you have to kind of have your zen — so I feel like you have to work together on this."

Timpf's advice was slightly more direct.

"My advice is harsh...you might as well not get married because if you can't solve this...this might not be the most difficult challenge you'll face as a married person."

"If you can't talk about furniture, it's not a great sign," she added.

Dean agreed, saying it all boiled down to a compromise.

"You can have your race car bed if I can have my fancy fuzzy pillows," Dean explained.

Reiterating Dean's call for compromise, Timpf said the viewer had to decide "what was more important."

"You have to decide what's more important," she explained, "this relationship, or not sleeping in a race car bed... You can't throw away all his stuff — you have to keep some stuff you don't like in exchange for some of yours, and if you can't, then break up because this isn't the hardest thing you'll have to deal with in a marriage."

Both Dean and Timpf' agreed that another viable solution would be to get rid of their existing furniture and start new.

"It reminds me out of a scene of '[When] Harry Met Sally' where they didn't like the coffee table and they finally both chucked it out the window," Dean said.

