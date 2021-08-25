Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Janice Dean calls for federal probe into all COVID-19 nursing home deaths after NY adds 12K to previous total

New York's updated number of COVID deaths is now 55,400

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Fox News' Janice calls for continued investigations into New York's handling of COVID-19 deaths and says she'd like to see all states under a federal probe.

Fox News' Janice Dean, who lost family members to the pandemic, called for continued investigations into how New York handled and reported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. She said on "America Reports" Wednesday there seems to be "a lot of covering up" and wants federal investigations into all governors who put COVID patients into nursing homes. 

NEW NY GOV. KATHY HOCHUL ADDS 12,000 DEATHS TO COVID DEATH COUNT

JANICE DEAN: We need the investigation to continue. The one thing that I want to make people remember is that there are ongoing investigations here in New York about the nursing homes. Not only the lying about the death toll, but the fact there are other things that the governor did. He gave nursing homes blanket immunity so that no one could sue them a day after he put that March 25th order in place. So there are many things that this governor has to be investigated for, and I want that to continue. 

But this new number of the 12,000 that Kathy Hochul has put forward – I want a federal probe into this. The Biden administration, they decided not to go ahead with the DOJ investigation, not only into Governor Cuomo, but the other governors that put COVID-positive patients in the nursing homes. So there seems to be a lot of covering up that I think needs to be looked at more closely.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

