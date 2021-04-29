Janice Dean rips 'criminal' Cuomo over new nursing home bombshell: He lied to sell his $4M book

The New York Times has released a bombshell report claiming that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his aides spent a month hiding the real nursing home death toll. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws under Cuomo’s coronavirus guidance, ripped the New York governor’s "criminal" behavior and accused him of lying repeatedly to maintain his $4M book deal.

JANICE DEAN REACTS TO CUOMO LEADING COVID CONFERENCE CALL WITH GOVERNORS: ‘I’M NOT SURPRISED ANYMORE’

JANICE DEAN: Well, you have to ask why did they downplay those numbers for so long? And this is extensive. The extent that they went to make sure that this was not uncovered, right?

And he would go on these interviews on television when they would finally ask him the question about the nursing homes, he would give false information and he knew all along he was lying.

So why did he and his top aides, including Melissa DeRosa, go to such great lengths to make sure that no one would find out the real total of the deaths? I think it’s because it's criminal and he had a book to sell. A $4 million book.

