Andrew Cuomo
Published

Janice Dean reacts to Cuomo leading COVID conference call with governors: ‘I’m not surprised anymore’

'Democratic lawmakers in Albany are spineless,' Dean says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Janice Dean on Cuomo leading COVID conference calls with US govs

Janice Dean on Cuomo leading COVID conference calls with US govs

FOX News meteorologist wants the White House to answer why the embattled governor is leading meetings on 'Fox News Primetime'

In the absence of President Biden and VP Harris, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken on the responsibility of leading the monthly COVID conference call with all 50 state governors. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, a staunch fighter against the governor’s fatal coronavirus missteps, told "Fox News Primetime" Tuesday that she isn’t even surprised that Cuomo is still leading the pack.

JANICE DEAN: I’m not even surprised anymore… From the very beginning, I’ve been shouting from the rooftops for almost a year now about the governor covering up the numbers. Now we know he did because his top aide admitted in a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers that they were covering up the numbers. Then, of course, his book tour – $4 million for a book that profited off the deaths of our loved ones. The friends and family COVID tests, of course, that he gave to his friends and his family, like Chris Cuomo and Co. while people were begging to have COVID tests so that they could see their dying loved ones in nursing homes. So I guess I'm not surprised…

It's excruciating. It's soul-crushing to see him on television. The first press conference he's actually had reporters at since December. It's like seeing your abuser on television. Every single day. Still leading, still leading the state. When we've got at least four major investigations into him. He can't lead properly. He can't conduct press conferences with reporters. He has to resign. He's told us he won't resign. And of course, the whole impeachment process is just a sham. Democratic lawmakers in Albany are spineless…

I think people have to grow a spine and they have to speak out and they have to say, "This isn't right anymore." And there's more marks against this governor than any other governor in this state. And he needs to go.

