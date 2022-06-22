Jan. 6 committee ‘the least partisan’ ‘we'll probably ever see,' former Lincoln Project adviser says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Lincoln Project adviser Kurt Bardella defended the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings as "the most non-partisan congressional investigations in modern history" while appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Wednesday."

Wednesday’s episode featured another dissection of the hearings as well as a look back at House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his previous involvement in the committee.

Originally, McCarthy suggested including Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind., on the Jan. 6 committee in 2021. However, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rejected the names, and McCarthy refused to put forward any other Republicans. Eventually, Pelosi named Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., to join the hearings, both of them being vocal Trump critics.

Bardella celebrated the move by Pelosi to avoid McCarthy’s choice of Republicans on the committee.

"Kevin McCarthy’s loss was America’s gain in a lot of ways, and in a backwards kind of way, Kevin McCarthy did this country a favor by withholding his Republican appointed members from this committee," Bardella said.

He also derided the move from the Republican representative as a "massive strategic blunder" for refusing to properly participate.

"But it was a massive strategic blunder and as you alluded to, perhaps the biggest blunder of his time as Republican leader to allow this committee to operate and function in an uninterrupted fashion, to allow them to operate in a way that they can tell the story from start to finish without any of the Republican propaganda BS nonsense we’ve grown all too accustomed to seeing in proceedings like this," Bardella said.

Despite insisting there is no "Republican propaganda" in the committee, he also complimented the hearings as "the most non-partisan congressional investigations in modern history" for including Cheney and Kinzinger.

"In many ways, this is perhaps the most non-partisan congressional investigations in modern history when you consider the participation of Liz Cheney, of Adam Kinzinger and when you consider that most of the witnesses are actually Republicans, some who to this day would tell you they intend to vote for Donald Trump if he is on the ballot in 2024, and they have provided the testimony. This is the least partisan congressional proceeding we’ll probably ever see," Bardella said.

Although Bardella called the hearings "non-partisan," the bipartisan advocacy group No Labels condemned them in May as being compromised.

"Despite an early attempt at bipartisanship, the January 6 Committee’s work has become a partisan exercise about which the public is skeptical," No Labels wrote on Twitter.

In a separate video, the group also said, "Despite an early attempt by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to create a truly bipartisan committee, the panel is unlikely to produce results that will bring the country together."