James Comer: Democrats will be hypocrites if they vote against Hunter Biden probe

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the House Oversight Committee getting set to vote on his amendment calling on President Biden to turn over all documents related to his family's business dealings. Comer said Democrats would be hypocrites if they refuse to call for the records to be released after the party went after former President Trump's tax returns for years.

JAMES COMER: This is going to be a very difficult vote for the Democrats in the hypocrisy category. Just think about all the time the Democrats on the Oversight Committee and in Congress have spent investigating Trump, investigating Trump's children when they never had any concrete facts. Everything was based on hearsay. Everything was based on so-called anonymous whistleblowers. What we have with Hunter Biden are facts. We have people who have come forward who were in business with Hunter Biden. We've had his ex-wife come forward. We've seen emails. We've heard voice messages. We've seen texts that show that Hunter Biden was influence-peddling all across the world with our adversaries. So, today we're going to vote on a resolution of inquiry, which is simply a formal request by the House of Representatives for the executive branch to provide factual information that the House has requested. So, what we're requesting is no different than what the Democrats demanded that Trump turn over for years.

