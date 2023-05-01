Rep. Comer: The Bidens think they can get away with the 'perfect crime,' but that's not the case

Kentucky Rep. James Comer called out the corruption of the Biden administration and criticized the "pitiful" mainstream media for ignoring Republicans' concerns about the Biden family's "influence peddling crime."

JAKE SULLIVAN DENIES ROLE IN BIDEN FAMILY'S ALLEGED ‘CORRUPT INFLUENCE-PEDDLING OPERATION’ IN UKRAINE

REP. JAMES COMER: This should be concerning to every American and the media. But what you said about Hunter being seen with his dad in Ireland and at state dinners and all this just shows the arrogance and entitlement of this family. They believe with all their heart that they're going to get away with the perfect crime, and that is the perfect influence-peddling crime where everyone in the world knows what they've done. But yet nothing's going to happen to them because the Congress is on their side and the media is on their side. And that's just not the case. When I'm sitting there watching the clips from the White House Correspondents Dinner and reading the stories about it, they say, 'well, you know, the one thing that concerns Democrats are the president's age or whatever.' What about the corruption? This is the most corrupt White House in my lifetime. And we're releasing bank records, and we're talking about Biden family members getting wires from China. And yet the media just says, 'oh it's no big deal. And isn't it great that his son is with him and helping him get around?' It's just mind-boggling how pitiful the mainstream media is.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan denied allegations last week that he was part of a Biden family "corrupt influence-peddling operation" in Ukraine.

Sullivan responded to the allegations during a Monday press briefing at the White House, telling reporters that he had nothing to do with such an operation. The allegations arose from a former White House stenographer who claims to have been privy to conversations among the Biden family and Sullivan in 2014.

"On Ukraine, I wanted to give you the opportunity to respond to a former White House stenographer who this month outed you as an anonymous senior administration official who briefed reporters on Air Force Two en route to Ukraine in 2014," a reporter began. "He says that you spoke about giving aid to the Ukrainian national gas industry just days after [Hunter Biden] had secretly joined the board of a Ukrainian gas company. He says he considers you part of a corrupt influence-peddling conspiracy, and he wants to testify to a Delaware grand jury about it."

"Do you have a response to that, and were you part of a corrupt influence-peddling operation involving the Biden family and Ukraine or any other country?" the reporter asked.

"No," Sullivan responded succinctly before moving on.

