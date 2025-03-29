James Carville, who predicted Harris win, says Trump admin collapsed 'even faster’ than he thought possible

Democratic strategist James Carville thinks the Trump administration has collapsed in less than three months.

During a recent appearance on CNN host Michael Smerconish’s program, Carville declared that President Donald Trump’s second term had become a failure sooner than he predicted it would.

"I had no idea. I thought I’d have to wait longer for the imminent collapse. It happened even faster than I could imagine," the former Bill Clinton adviser said.

TRUMP APPLAUDS JEFF BEZOS' CHANGES AT WASHINGTON POST IN RARE MEDIA PRAISE

Smerconish brought up the topic, mentioning Carville’s recent prediction in The New York Times that the Trump administration would fall apart. In a February op-ed, Carville advised the Democratic Party to play dead and wait for the collapse.

"Sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is retreat on the immediate battlefield — and advance in another direction," he said. "It won’t take long. Public support for this administration will fall through the floorboard. It’s already happening."

Smerconish questioned Carville, wondering why it matters that Trump may be losing some approval numbers, if Democratic approval ratings are at some of their lowest points in modern history.

The strategist countered by saying that the left can take advantage of the moment either way. "Well, first of all, this is a glorious opportunity for the Democratic Party to redefine itself, to take this as what it is, and apparently some people in the news media are not — it’s the gravest crisis we’ve had in the United States in the last 80 years."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Carville continued, saying the Trump administration represents the "end of the rule of law."

"We’re looking at nincompoops and blockheads and buffoons running the country," he added.

Despite Carville’s insistence that Trump is collapsing, recent polls have revealed that he is at least doing better at this point in his presidency than he was during his first term. A Gallup poll of U.S. adults for the first three months of 2025 has Trump at a 45 percent approval rating compared to the 42 percent he received in 2017.

A Fox News National poll conducted March 14-17 revealed that 49% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing.

Some observers may be skeptical of Carville’s predictions and declarations on the state of Trump’s favorability among U.S. voters considering what happened with his bold 2024 election prediction. In a New York Times op-ed written weeks before Election Day, Carville declared, "America, it will all be OK. Ms. Harris will be elected the next President of the United States. Of this, I am certain."