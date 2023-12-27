Fetterman tells James Carville to 'shut the f--- up' on Biden poll numbers: 'I'm not worried about that'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., criticized Democratic strategist James Carville and defended his position on Israel in an interview with Politico.

When asked about former President Trump's lead over President Biden in multiple polls, Fetterman said he wasn't concerned, unlike some in his party.

"But that doesn’t really matter," Fetterman said of the polls in an interview published Wednesday. "There’s a whole lifetime in politics between now and next November as well. I’m not worried about that. And I’m very vocal about this, too, while there are Democrats that are being very critical about the president... I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the f--- up."

"Like I said," Fetterman continued, "my man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing. And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that."

Carville has argued in recent months that Democrats should be concerned about Biden's waning popularity with voters and especially with the president's age. At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest serving president in American history.

"The idea that this should not be aired out and should be discussed in hushed tones is ludicrous," Carville has said of Biden's poll numbers. "This needs to be discussed."

In his conversation with Politico, Fetterman also responded to criticism from the left over the Israel-Hamas war.

"I grieve, and it’s awful, the incredible civilian deaths and the suffering," the Pennsylvania senator said of the war, which began after the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7. "It’s awful. War is hell, as they say."

"But only one side has used civilians as human shields," Fetterman continued. "Only one side has broken the ceasefires. Only one side will systematically rape, torture and mutilate Israeli women and girls in the most unspeakable, awful ways… Without destroying Hamas, there will be no enduring peace and a stable, two-state solution."

In light of increased criticism from Democrats, Fetterman has stated that he no longer considers himself a "progressive," especially when considering his support for Israel and a secure border.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also calling for the destruction of Hamas as a prerequisite to peace. In an op-ed published Monday in The Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu declared that "Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized" in order for there to be a lasting peace in the region.

Fetterman's office and Carville did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.