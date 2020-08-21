James Carville celebrates Democrats' 'perfect day' after Biden DNC acceptance speech

Democratic strategist James Carville labeled Thursday a “perfect day” for Democrats because Steve Bannon was arrested and 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a well-received acceptance speech at the party’s convention.

“I thought this was a perfect day. It started with the president’s chief strategist arrested on a 150-foot yacht, for fleecing poor people, and it ended with Vice President Biden saying, ‘God bless the troops,'” Carville said during an MSNBC appearance on Thursday evening.

STEVE BANNON, ‘WE BUILD THE WALL’ ORGANIZERS ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH DEFRAUDING DONORS

“I think what [Biden] showed tonight was... he was very clear, he wants to be president of all America, not the base,” Carville said.

“I thought that was the real contrast.”

Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, was among four suspects arrested Thursday and indicted in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department announced a few hours before Biden’s speech.

Bannon and the other defendants were each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Biden’s speech was largely viewed as a success, as the gaffe-prone former vice president appeared calm and coherent. CNN’s Van Jones admitted he was prepared for a “terrible speech” and was hoping Biden wouldn’t “embarrass himself” but came away pleasantly surprised when the former vice president delivered.

Carville, who has predicted that Democrats would easily achieve victory in November because of the way President Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic, was also impressed.

“I think today is a very instructive day in where America is,” he said. “I really do. And I thought the speech, above all, was really solid... that’s what the country is looking for. Just, some solidness. To knock on that door and know somebody is there. And he did a really good job on that.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.